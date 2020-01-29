Moldovan President Urges EU Against Favoring National Political Parties

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon asked EU countries on Wednesday not to support political parties in his country that bill themselves as pro-European.

In an address to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the president said that some Moldovan parties had blocked the country's progress by splitting it up along political lines to gain voters.

"I would very much like the European institutions not to give blank checks to any political party in the Republic of Moldova ... I assure you that in this way the citizens will be able to appreciate at fair value the important support provided by EU countries," he said.

Moldova wants to follow a European course and stay true to democratic values, while being on friendly terms with East and West, he said. This balanced foreign policy would prevent Moldova from being labeled as "pro-Russian, pro-European, pro-American, or pro-Romanian."