Moldovan President, US Ambassador Discuss Risks Of Possible Government Resignation

Thu 07th November 2019 | 08:26 PM

Moldovan President, US Ambassador Discuss Risks of Possible Government Resignation

Moldovan President Igor Dodon on Thursday discussed with US Ambassador to Chisinau Dereck Hogan the situation in Moldova's internal politics and warned that there was a possibility of the resignation of the government in the near future

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Moldovan President Igor Dodon on Thursday discussed with US Ambassador to Chisinau Dereck Hogan the situation in Moldova's internal politics and warned that there was a possibility of the resignation of the government in the near future.

"We discussed the whole range of bilateral relations and came to a common conclusion on the need to deepen cooperation in the most important areas within the framework of our strategic dialogue. We also talked about topical issues of the domestic policy of the Republic of Moldova, and in this context I informed Mr. Hogan about the risks associated with the possible resignation of the government of the Republic of Moldova," Dodon said on Facebook.

According to Dodon, the Moldovan presidential administration advocates for maintaining social and political stability, but at the same time believes that all actions of the country's political forces should be taken strictly within the framework of the constitution, without violating the principles of the rule of law. Dodon, in particular, refers to a scandal that erupted around the contest for the selection of candidates for prosecutor general.

The Moldovan parliament previously passed a decree stipulating that a special commission under the Ministry of Justice should choose candidates, however, Justice Minister Olesea Stamate on Wednesday canceled the results of the contest because she expressed doubts about the objectivity of the members of the committee and the incorruptibility of the candidates.

On the very same day, Prime Minister Maia Sandu made a commitment before the parliament to personally select candidates for the prosecutor general post. The parliament has three days to oppose this decision and put forward a vote of no confidence in Sandu's cabinet. The Party of Socialists has already accused the prime minister of violating the cooperation agreement and attempting to provoke the resignation of the government.

Dodon believes that the prime minister's refusal to take responsibility for changing the law on the prosecutor general's office, the resignation of the minister of justice and the holding of a new competition for the prosecutor general position could provide a way out of the current situation.

