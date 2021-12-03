Moldovan President Wants to Address 'Russian Propaganda' on Television

Moldovan President Maia Sandu expressed hope on Friday that the country's Council for Television and Radio (CTR) will be able to prevent the spread of propaganda by other countries, including Russia

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu expressed hope on Friday that the country's Council for Television and Radio (CTR) will be able to prevent the spread of propaganda by other countries, including Russia.

According to a recent report by Moldova's Independent Journalism Center, Russia is carrying out "massive propaganda" on Moldovan television, which it described as a "threat" for the country.

"As I understand it, soon we will have a new CTR composition which has certain legal tools and which should not allow propaganda, deception and other violations. I really hope that this council will be objective and efficient," Sandu told the TVR Moldova channel.

The president also said that Moldova was now starting to work on a security reform that would address all elements of risk, including digital security.

In 2017, the Moldovan parliament passed a bill on fighting "foreign propaganda," including allegedly Russian. The document prohibited the broadcast of tv and radio programs with informational, analytical, military or political content produced in countries that had not ratified the European Convention on Transfrontier Television. At the same time, the rebroadcast of entertainment programs was allowed. In July 2019, the Moldovan legislature adopted a new code of TV and radio broadcasting which upheld the ban on broadcast of Russian news programs.