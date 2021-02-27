UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan President Welcomes First Batch Of AstraZeneca Vaccines From Romania

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

Moldovan President Welcomes First Batch of AstraZeneca Vaccines From Romania

Chisinau (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Saturday welcomed the first delivery of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from Romania, saying that the country's doctors will get prioritized access to the vaccines.

Earlier in the day, the Moldovan drug regulator said that it granted a one-year conditional authorization to three COVID-19 vaccines ” Sputnik V, Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

"I am very happy that today we have received 21,600 doses of the vaccine. It is generous support from the Romanian side. I thank all those involved, thank the Romanian government, and also the European Union. This first batch is very important, because these vaccines will be used for the vaccination of the front-line health care workers," Sandu told journalists.

The president added that Moldova would launch its nation-wide vaccination on Monday.

In late December, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis pledged that Romania would send 200,000 vaccine doses to Moldova. On January 30, the Moldovan health ministry said that the country would receive for free 24,570 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 264,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the World Health Organization-led COVAX Facility. After that, Chisinau will purchase vaccines from COVAX at a discount price.

Related Topics

World European Union Chisinau Price Romania Moldova January December All From Government

Recent Stories

PSL 6 Match 10 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United ..

6 minutes ago

Lady Gagaâ€™s stolen unharmed dogs return to polic ..

40 minutes ago

UAE supports Saudi Arabian foreign ministryâ€™s st ..

51 minutes ago

Karachi Kings defeats Multan Sultans by seven wick ..

55 minutes ago

SC will announce verdict on Presidential reference ..

1 hour ago

Riyadh rejects US intelligence report about Crown ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.