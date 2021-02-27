Moldovan President Welcomes First Batch of AstraZeneca Vaccines From Romania

(@FahadShabbir)

Chisinau (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Saturday welcomed the first delivery of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from Romania, saying that the country's doctors will get prioritized access to the vaccines.

Earlier in the day, the Moldovan drug regulator said that it granted a one-year conditional authorization to three COVID-19 vaccines ” Sputnik V, Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

"I am very happy that today we have received 21,600 doses of the vaccine. It is generous support from the Romanian side. I thank all those involved, thank the Romanian government, and also the European Union. This first batch is very important, because these vaccines will be used for the vaccination of the front-line health care workers," Sandu told journalists.

The president added that Moldova would launch its nation-wide vaccination on Monday.

In late December, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis pledged that Romania would send 200,000 vaccine doses to Moldova. On January 30, the Moldovan health ministry said that the country would receive for free 24,570 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 264,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the World Health Organization-led COVAX Facility. After that, Chisinau will purchase vaccines from COVAX at a discount price.