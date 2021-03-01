UrduPoint.com
Moldovan President Welcomes Sputnik V's Inclusion In Country's Vaccine Portfolio

Mon 01st March 2021 | 12:40 AM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Sunday she welcomed the variety of COVID-19 vaccines available to the country's population, including Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

This past Friday, Moldova's drug watchdog granted a one-year conditional authorization to three vaccines against the coronavirus ” Sputnik V, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca.

"I saw the decision of the Medicines Agency, which registered the Russian vaccine. This is a reliable state structure, the presidential administration does not have the competence to participate in the registration process.

Thus I am glad that soon we will have enough vaccines of different types, as long as they are available, " Sandu told reporters.

The Moldovan president noted that it was vital to ensure free access to vaccines, taking into account the safety recommendations on their use, to tackle the pandemic and save the lives of citizens.

Moldova became the 38th country to approve the Sputnik V vaccine.

