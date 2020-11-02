UrduPoint.com
Moldovan Presidential Campaign Competitive, Candidates' Coverage Balanced - OSCE

Mon 02nd November 2020 | 09:17 PM

The electoral campaign for the Moldovan presidential election was competitive, candidates were covered in a balanced way, Corien Jonker, head of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) limited election observation mission, said on Monday

"In a competitive campaign, voters had distinct political alternatives to choose from, although allegations of vote-buying persisted throughout the process," Yoker said at a press conference.

The first round of the presidential elections in Moldova was organized professionally, despite challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic and legislative gaps that have reduced the effectiveness of control over election campaign financial resources and resolution of electoral disputes, Yoker also said.

