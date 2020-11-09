Moldovan Presidential Candidate Sandu Refuses to Hold Debate With Dodon Ahead of Runoff

Moldovan presidential candidate, ex-Prime Minister Maia Sandu, said on Monday she was refusing to hold debate with incumbent President Igor Dodon ahead of the runoff

Dodon, running for a second term in office, invited Sandu to hold debate at a neutral platform. He said the debate was scheduled for Wednesday.

"We insisted on holding the debate on economic problems and the fight against the pandemic and corruption in front of the people. Dodon cannot answer questions and solve problems, I have nothing to discuss with this person, he can only hold debate on corruption with prosecutors," Sandu said at a briefing.

Moldova held the presidential election on November 1. The Central Election Commission announced after counting 100 percent of the ballots that Sandu secured victory in the first round with 36.16 percent of the vote, while Dodon got 32.61 percent. As no candidate passed the 50 percent threshold, the runoff was scheduled for November 15.