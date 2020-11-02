Moldovan Presidential Candidate Sandu Says Files 300 Appeals to Police Over Violations

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Moldovan presidential candidate and leader of the Action and Solidarity Party, Maia Sandu said that jointly with her supporters, she had filed more than 300 appeals to the police due to electoral violations.

"We have seen many violations - voters from Transnistria were brought to polling stations. We have filed more than 300 appeals to the district police departments," Sandu said at a press conference.

Sandu noted that she had also appealed to law enforcement agencies to check the attempted bribing of voters, adding that she has evidence of many cases of electoral violations, including photographs.

The turnout at Sunday's presidential ballot in Moldova has so far reached 42.73 percent, and thus the election was declared valid.

Incumbent President Igor Dodon is one of eight candidates vying for the office. Sandu is his main rival in this election. If none of the eight candidates wins over a half of the vote a runoff election will be held on November 15.