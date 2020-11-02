UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan Presidential Candidate Sandu Says Files 300 Appeals To Police Over Violations

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 12:50 AM

Moldovan Presidential Candidate Sandu Says Files 300 Appeals to Police Over Violations

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Moldovan presidential candidate and leader of the Action and Solidarity Party, Maia Sandu said that jointly with her supporters, she had filed more than 300 appeals to the police due to electoral violations.

"We have seen many violations - voters from Transnistria were brought to polling stations. We have filed more than 300 appeals to the district police departments," Sandu said at a press conference.

Sandu noted that she had also appealed to law enforcement agencies to check the attempted bribing of voters, adding that she has evidence of many cases of electoral violations, including photographs.

The turnout at Sunday's presidential ballot in Moldova has so far reached 42.73 percent, and thus the election was declared valid.

Incumbent President Igor Dodon is one of eight candidates vying for the office. Sandu is his main rival in this election. If none of the eight candidates wins over a half of the vote a runoff election will be held on November 15.

Related Topics

Election Police Vote Moldova November Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE spearheads global renewable energy efforts

23 minutes ago

‘National Festival for Tolerance and Coexistence ..

2 hours ago

ADIPEC Awards 2020 goes virtual for milestone 10th ..

2 hours ago

NPCC ranked Middle East’s Top EPC Contractor

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss relati ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Startup Hub launches programme to fast track ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.