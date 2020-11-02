Moldovan Presidential Candidate Sandu Says Government Needs Cleanup

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Moldovan Presidential Candidate Maia Sandu, who is set to take part in the runoff on November 15, said Monday that the country's government needed some clean up.

Sandu said the country proved it could unite against the corruption, as the results of the first round showed.

"We have to start cleaning up the political class in Moldova from the presidency, which is what we are doing right now, then there will be a cleanup in the parliament," Sandu said.

Sandu won the first round with 36.16 percent of the vote and will face incumbent President Igor Dodon, who secured 32.61 percent, in the next round.