Moldovan Presidential Candidate Sandu Vows to Win Election Runoff on November 15

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Moldovan presidential candidate and leader of the pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity Maia Sandu said on Wednesday expressed confidence in winning the second round of the election, set for November 15.

On Sunday, Moldovans went to the polls to elect a new president out of eight candidates. Sandu won the first round of the country's presidential election with 36.16 percent of the vote and will face incumbent President Igor Dodon, who secured 32.61 percent, in the next round.

"Dodon lost the first round of the election and will be defeated in the second, people who want to see a worthy person as the head of state will help us with this," Sandu said at a briefing.

The presidential candidate also promised to work on economic development, as well as fight corruption and criminal schemes used by officials in government agencies.

In addition, Sandu said that she had already held meetings with some ex-contenders for the Moldovan presidential office and intended to continue talks to gain their support.

On Monday, four pro-European former contenders ” leader of Dignity and Truth Platform Party Andrei Nastase, pro-Romanian National Unity Party nominee Octavian Ticu, Liberal Party leader Dorin Chirtoaca and Our Party chairman Renato Usatii ” and Andrian Candu, the president of the center-right Pro Moldova party and an ex-parliament chair, pledged their support to Sandu.