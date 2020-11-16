UrduPoint.com
Moldovan Presidential Election Held Without Serious Violations - CEC

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 01:40 AM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) The second round of the presidential election in Moldova was held without serious violations, deputy chairman of the Moldovan Central Election Commission, Vladimir Sarban said on Sunday.

Moldova is holding the second round of the presidential election on Sunday.

According to preliminary results, former Prime Minister of Moldova Maia Sandu is leading in the election with 55 percent of votes, while incumbent President Igor Dodon has gained 48.27 percent.

"The second round of the presidential election in Moldova is over, all polling stations inside the country have closed on time. The election was held without serious irregularities that could affect the results," Sarban said at a briefing.

Under Moldova's legislature, the candidate who receives more than half of the valid votes wins the presidential election.

