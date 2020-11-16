UrduPoint.com
Moldovan Presidential Runoff Had No Systemic Breaches - CIS Observers

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 03:08 PM

The breaches that were registered during the second tour of Moldovan presidential election were not systemic and could not have impacted the results, the head of the observer mission from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Viktor Guminsky, said Monday

"The registered breaches were not systemic and could not have impacted the results of the election," Guminsky told a press conference, added that the election complied with Moldova's rules and constitution.

The candidates, Maia Sandu and incumbent Igor Dodon, were on equal footing in the runoff, according to the CIS observers. The election campaign was mostly in compliance with the country's laws.

