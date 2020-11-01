Moldovan Presidential Vote Declared Valid After Turnout Hits 33.3%

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) The turnout at Sunday's presidential ballot in Moldova has reached the required threshold of 33.3 percent, the Central Electoral Commission has said.

More than 942,500 voters have cast their ballots as of 5 p.m. (15:00 GMT).

Polling places will close at 9 p.m.

A president is elected for four years. Incumbent Igor Dodon is running for a second term. His main rival is Maia Sandu, former prime minister and leader of the pro-EU Action and Solidarity Party. If none of the eight candidates wins over a half of the vote a runoff election will be held on November 15.