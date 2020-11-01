UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan Presidential Vote Declared Valid After Turnout Hits 33.3%

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 07:40 PM

Moldovan Presidential Vote Declared Valid After Turnout Hits 33.3%

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) The turnout at Sunday's presidential ballot in Moldova has reached the required threshold of 33.3 percent, the Central Electoral Commission has said.

More than 942,500 voters have cast their ballots as of 5 p.m. (15:00 GMT).

Polling places will close at 9 p.m.

A president is elected for four years. Incumbent Igor Dodon is running for a second term. His main rival is Maia Sandu, former prime minister and leader of the pro-EU Action and Solidarity Party. If none of the eight candidates wins over a half of the vote a runoff election will be held on November 15.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Vote Moldova November Sunday P

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs Cabinet meeting, approv ..

15 minutes ago

Humanity – HIPA’s new theme for tenth season o ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Rail wins Gold Award for Best Practices for ..

2 hours ago

FAB fully digitises account opening process for UA ..

3 hours ago

MoHAP performs 3 surgeries for uterine prolapse us ..

3 hours ago

UAE conducts further 112,546 COVID-19 tests in 24 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.