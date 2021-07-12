UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan President's Party Leader Suggests Electoral Fraud

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 12:30 AM

Moldovan President's Party Leader Suggests Electoral Fraud

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Igor Grosu, who leads Moldova's Action and Solidarity Party founded by incumbent President Maia Sandu, called Sunday's snap parliamentary polls "dirty" and suggested that voting could be rigged.

"The electoral campaign was dirty. Vote buying was reported on the day of the elections," he told a news briefing after voting closed.

"I urge those who are counting the ballots in polling places to be extremely cautious because there may be false votes. We will record every attempt at vote rigging," Grosu added.

The Central Electoral Commission said no serious voting irregularities had been confirmed.

Russian electoral monitors told Sputnik that they had been told about suspected fraud both by Action and Solidarity and its main challenger, the Electoral Bloc of Communists and Socialists, but no serious breaches were observed.

Related Topics

Vote Moldova May Sunday

Recent Stories

Four international organisations rank UAE among to ..

1 hour ago

Saeed Al Tayer briefed on Al Jalila Foundation’s ..

3 hours ago

RTA publishes Dubai Delivery Services Management M ..

3 hours ago

Four-day holiday for Eid Al Adha for public sector

4 hours ago

Sharjah Chamber, Emirates Development Bank sign Mo ..

4 hours ago

DCD, Dubai&#039;s Committee for Building Permit Pr ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.