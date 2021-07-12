(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Igor Grosu, who leads Moldova's Action and Solidarity Party founded by incumbent President Maia Sandu, called Sunday's snap parliamentary polls "dirty" and suggested that voting could be rigged.

"The electoral campaign was dirty. Vote buying was reported on the day of the elections," he told a news briefing after voting closed.

"I urge those who are counting the ballots in polling places to be extremely cautious because there may be false votes. We will record every attempt at vote rigging," Grosu added.

The Central Electoral Commission said no serious voting irregularities had been confirmed.

Russian electoral monitors told Sputnik that they had been told about suspected fraud both by Action and Solidarity and its main challenger, the Electoral Bloc of Communists and Socialists, but no serious breaches were observed.