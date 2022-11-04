Moldovan Prime Minister Admits Possibility of Government Reshuffle

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) The changes taking place in Moldova are likely to lead to a cabinet reshuffle, which is especially important as the government needs people able to resolve the ongoing political, economic and security crises, Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said on Thursday.

A possible reshuffle in the Moldovan government has been anticipated since August, when the prime minister pledged to evaluate the work of all ministers during their first year in office.

"I believe that certain things can be improved. I am sure that the changes that are taking place must also lead to changes in the team. We now need more people who can resolve the crisis, who are familiar with security issues," Gavrilita told Radio Moldova.

Some members of the country's administration may leave the cabinet "for a certain period of time," the Moldovan prime minister said, though without specifying who exactly it could be.

Moldova's opposition has repeatedly accused the government of failing to cope with the economic crisis, noting that inflation hit a 20-year record of 33.5% year-on-year in mid-summer. The country's leadership has also been criticized for its unwillingness to negotiate better gas prices with Russia and for putting political pressure on opponents.

Numerous polls have shown that around 60% of Moldova's population doubts the ability of the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity to stay in power for another three years until the next parliamentary elections. In addition, roughly 70% of Moldovans are disappointed with the policies of the authorities and almost 65% support the idea of a change of government.