Moldovan Prime Minister Asks Parliament to Declare State of Emergency Due to Gas Shortages

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said on Friday she would ask the parliament to declare a state of emergency due to gas shortages.

On October 1, Russia's Gazprom extended the gas supplies contract with Moldova for a month, raising the price to $790 per 1,000 cubic meters. The Moldovagaz company reported on October 6 that national gas consumption exceeds the supplies level, which could lead to problems with electricity. An alert mode was declared in the country due to the alarming situation in the gas sector, which may be considered a preparatory step for declaring emergency.

The Moldovan authorities want to start negotiations on purchasing gas from Ukraine and Romania.

"We will convene a meeting of the emergency situations commission and it will decide to ask the parliament to declare a state of emergency. Right after that, the parliament will convene for a meeting, at which the government will appeal to the parliament. I will personally come to the parliament to request the declaration of a state of emergency," Gavrilita said.