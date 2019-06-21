Moldovan Prime Minister Asks Top Judges to Quit

Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu asked Constitutional Court judges on Friday to step down after a European legal committee found their decision to name a new president in violation of laws

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu asked Constitutional Court judges on Friday to step down after a European legal committee found their decision to name a new president in violation of laws.

Moldovan President Igor Dodon said the Venice Commission, which advises Council of Europe member states, had called unconstitutional the top court's move to replace him and call a snap parliamentary election. The text of the ruling will be published shortly.

"Constitutional Court judges must resign immediately to allow professional and independent judges to restore the body's good name.

As long as this government exists, decisions of the Venice Commission will be seen as mandatory," Sandu wrote on Facebook.

The court refused two weeks ago to recognize a new coalition government of the Socialist and ACUM parties after they sidelined Democrats. It ruled Sandu's government unconstitutional and ordered Dodon to dissolve the parliament, which he refused. Outgoing Prime Minister Pavel Filip was then named caretaker president and immediately called a snap election. The ruling was reversed last week.