UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan Prime Minister Asks Top Judges To Quit

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 09:40 PM

Moldovan Prime Minister Asks Top Judges to Quit

Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu asked Constitutional Court judges on Friday to step down after a European legal committee found their decision to name a new president in violation of laws

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu asked Constitutional Court judges on Friday to step down after a European legal committee found their decision to name a new president in violation of laws.

Moldovan President Igor Dodon said the Venice Commission, which advises Council of Europe member states, had called unconstitutional the top court's move to replace him and call a snap parliamentary election. The text of the ruling will be published shortly.

"Constitutional Court judges must resign immediately to allow professional and independent judges to restore the body's good name.

As long as this government exists, decisions of the Venice Commission will be seen as mandatory," Sandu wrote on Facebook.

The court refused two weeks ago to recognize a new coalition government of the Socialist and ACUM parties after they sidelined Democrats. It ruled Sandu's government unconstitutional and ordered Dodon to dissolve the parliament, which he refused. Outgoing Prime Minister Pavel Filip was then named caretaker president and immediately called a snap election. The ruling was reversed last week.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Europe Parliament Facebook Venice Democrats Government Top Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends reception hosted by Sult ..

27 minutes ago

Duterte May Visit Russia in October, No Final Date ..

1 minute ago

Researchers draw link between processed foods and ..

1 minute ago

Thailand Wants US Private Sector to Continue Inves ..

1 minute ago

Akram Khan Durrani for formation of development fu ..

2 minutes ago

Cabinet Division issues notification of Commission ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.