UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan Prime Minister Chicu Contracts COVID-19 - Cabinet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 03:00 AM

Moldovan Prime Minister Chicu Contracts COVID-19 - Cabinet

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu has contracted the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), but will continue to fulfill his duties remotely, the cabinet said in a statement.

"Prime Minister Ion Chicu developed symptoms characteristic of the COVID-19 virus, he took a test and the result was positive," the Moldovan cabinet said on Facebook.

"The prime minister will continue to carry out his official duties remotely," it said.

Earlier, the Moldovan authorities reported 119,204 registered cases of coronavirus, with 2,460 deaths.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Facebook Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED6.5 bn in market value

3 hours ago

EU promises Gazans help getting virus vaccine

3 hours ago

Goldman Sachs moves to buy 100% of China joint-ven ..

3 hours ago

US, Slovenia Sign MOU to Boost Strategic Civil Nuc ..

3 hours ago

Hungary, Poland Refuse to Budge Hours Before Befor ..

3 hours ago

US Religious Freedom Ambassador hails UAE&#039;s e ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.