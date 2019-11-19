Moldovan Prime Minister Chiсu to Start Visit to Russia on Wednesday - Moldovan President

(@imziishan)

Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu will start his working visit to Moscow on Wednesday, Moldovan President Igor Dodon said, confirming that Chicu expects to hold a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu will start his working visit to Moscow on Wednesday, Moldovan President Igor Dodon said, confirming that Chicu expects to hold a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

Chicu, who was recently appointed to the position after the previous cabinet did not survive a no-confidence vote, said on Monday that he would visit Moscow later in the week to discuss Moldova's export to Russia and the deliveries of Russian gas to the country. Meanwhile, Medvedev's press secretary, Oleg Osipov, said on Monday that the head of the Russian cabinet would soon hold a meeting with Chicu to discuss trade and the economy.

"I have held a working meeting with the Russian Federation's extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to the Republic of Moldova, Oleg Vasnetsov. We have emphasized the importance of the official visit of the Moldovan prime minister, Ion Chicu, to the Russian Federation, scheduled to start on November 20, during which he will hold a meeting with the head of the Russian government, Dmitry Medvedev," Dodon wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

This will be the first official visit of a Moldovan prime minister to Russia since September 2012, which is an "important evidence of restoration of full-fledged strategic relations between the countries," Dodon added.