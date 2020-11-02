Moldovan Prime Minister Condemns Attempts to Prevent Transnistrians From Voting

The attempts to block roads to the polling stations, which were made to prevent the population of Transnistria from voting in the presidential election, were illegal, Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu said on Monday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The attempts to block roads to the polling stations, which were made to prevent the population of Transnistria from voting in the presidential election, were illegal, Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu said on Monday.

On Sunday, Deputy Chief of Moldavan General Police Inspectorate Marin Maxian said that the police received information on 36 cases of the roads blockings aimed to stop the population of Transnistria from voting in the presidential elections.

"We have seen many attempts to block roads, it is illegal. The violation of the right to vote is a serious crime and everyone can be punished for it," Chicu said at a briefing.

The Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (Transnistria) is internationally recognized as a part of Moldova, though it is de facto an independent state that seceded from Moldova in 1992.

Moldova still controls some territory of unrecognized Transnistria situated on the eastern bank of the Dniester, where 42 polling stations were located during the presidential election. The veterans of the Transnistrian conflict as well as the parliament members of the unrecognized Republic blocked the ways to the polling stations.�

On Sunday, Moldovans went to the polls to elect a new president out of eight candidates. As none of the candidates managed to gain the necessary 50 percent, the second round was set for November 15, in which two leading candidates from the first round - Maia Sandu, the leader of the pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity,� and the incumbent President Igor Dodon - will participate.