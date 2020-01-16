UrduPoint.com
Moldovan Prime Minister Congratulates Mishustin On Appointment As Head Of Russian Gov't

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu congratulated Mikhail Mishustin, a former high-ranking tax official, on his appointment as the new head of the Russian government on Thursday.

The lower house of the Russian parliament confirmed President Vladimir Putin's nominee a day after the entire cabinet of Dmitry Medvedev resigned.

"I sincerely congratulate you on your nomination ... I reaffirm Moldova's readiness to maintain an open and constructive dialogue with Russian counterparts on all topics on our bilateral agenda," Chicu wrote in a letter to Mishustin, published on the Moldovan government's website.

Putin accepted Medvedev's resignation but asked the cabinet to stay on in a caretaker role until a new government was formed.

