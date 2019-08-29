UrduPoint.com
Moldovan Prime Minister Discusses Boosting National Security, Defense With Bolton

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 08:10 PM

Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu said on Thursday that she discussed enhancing the country's security and defense sectors during her talks with US National Security Adviser John Bolton

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu said on Thursday that she discussed enhancing the country's security and defense sectors during her talks with US National Security Adviser John Bolton.

"This visit has become a confirmation that the United States is a strategic partner of Moldova," the prime minister said at a briefing after the meeting.

According to Sandu, she and Bolton discussed "strengthening the security and defense sectors [of Moldova], which is the key to ensuring the independence and territorial integrity of the country."

Among Chisinau's top priorities are preparing for the signing of a new individual action plan for Moldova-NATO cooperation, and transitioning to the second phase of its joint initiative with the US military to improve the country's defense capabilities.

She added that the United States was now allocating $15 million a year toward Moldova's security and defense sections.

Bolton arrived in Chisinau for a short visit to meet with the leadership. After that, the official traveled to Minsk, where he held talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko about enhancing bilateral diplomatic and economic relations.

