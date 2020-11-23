Moldovan Prime Minister Expects 2021 State Budget to Be Adopted by December 21

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu on Monday expressed hope that the state budget project for 2021 would be adopted by December 21, after a slight delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We need to approve the draft fiscal policy and draft state budgets by the end of the year. The government will adopt these projects by December 1. Immediately after that they will be submitted to the parliament for adoption in the first reading. Within 10 days, the government will consider the amendments by the lawmakers and by December 21, projects will be approved in the final reading," Chicu said at a briefing.

The prime minister also said that the draft state budget focused on supporting the population and raising investments.

This year, the development of the state budget project took more time since employees of many ministries, including the Ministry of Finance, are not in the workplace due to the coronavirus, the prime minister added.