CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) Moldovan Prime Minister Pavel Filip announced on Friday his resignation and wished success to the government of Maia Sandu, whose appointment as the prime minister had been endorsed by the pro-Russian Party of Socialists and the pro-EU ACUM bloc last week but overruled by the Constitutional Court.

Earlier in the day, Vladimir Chebotar, the deputy chairman of the Democratic Party of Moldova (DPM), said that the party decided that the Filip's government would have to resign. DPM hoped that such a move would help solve political crisis in the country.

"We are submitting our resignation. We have made this decision because there is pressure on civil servants. I wish success to Maia Sandu for the sake of humanity, I hope, she can do better than me," Filip said.

On June 7, the Socialists and the ACUM bloc signed a cooperation agreement and formed a government after months of political stalemate in the country.

Sandu, the co-chair of ACUM, was elected prime minister by the two parties.

In a series of rulings that followed, the Constitutional Court rendered their actions illegitimate. Under the Moldovan constitution, the parliament has three months to form the government, but the bipartisan accord and Sandu's election came one day after the deadline, according to the court.

The court ordered to temporarily deprive Dodon of presidential powers in favor of Filip so that he could dissolve the parliament and call snap elections. Dodon, in turn, declared the order null and void.

Following the Constitutional Court's ruling, the newly formed Moldovan parliament said that Filip's government was illegitimate and announced its intention to appeal to the UN Security Council to help repeal the ruling.