Moldovan Prime Minister Has Time To Avoid Government Resignation - Socialists

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 06:56 PM

Moldovan Prime Minister Has Time to Avoid Government Resignation - Socialists

Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu still has time to withdraw her draft project to amend the law on the prosecutor general's office and thereby avoid a vote of no confidence in the government, a member of the Moldovan Party of Socialists, Vasile Bolea, said on Friday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu still has time to withdraw her draft project to amend the law on the prosecutor general's office and thereby avoid a vote of no confidence in the government, a member of the Moldovan Party of Socialists, Vasile Bolea, said on Friday.

On Thursday, Moldovan President Igor Dodon said that the Party of Socialists was preparing a vote of no confidence in the government due to the fact that the prime minister took responsibility before the parliament for selecting candidates for the prosecutor general post.

"This morning, the faction of Socialists held talks with Maia Sandu. After an hour and a half of negotiations we want to keep the coalition and the government, we want to go forward together with all three factions of the coalition, but they ignore us. The only way out of the situation is to withdraw the project for which she took responsibility, discuss it in the parliament and vote for it," Bolea said at a briefing.

According to him, Sandu still has time to think before the start of the parliament session later in the day.

Bolea stressed that the Socialists are ready to support any initiative to reform the justice system, as well as other projects, but believe that the discussion should be held in the parliament.

In September, the Moldovan parliament passed a decree stipulating that a special commission under the Ministry of Justice should choose candidates for the post of prosecutor general, however, Justice Minister Olesea Stamate on Wednesday canceled the results of the contest because she expressed doubts about the objectivity of the members of the committee and the incorruptibility of the candidates.

On the very same day, Sandu made a commitment before the parliament to personally select candidates for the prosecutor general post. The parliament has three days to oppose this decision and put forward a vote of no confidence in Sandu's cabinet. The Party of Socialists has already accused the prime minister of violating the cooperation agreement and attempting to provoke the resignation of the government.

