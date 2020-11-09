UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan Prime Minister Hopes To Sign New Cooperation Program With IMF In Early December

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 01:55 PM

Moldovan Prime Minister Hopes to Sign New Cooperation Program With IMF in Early December

Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu expressed hope on Monday to sign a new three-year cooperation program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in early December

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu expressed hope on Monday to sign a new three-year cooperation program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in early December.

"I hope that by November 20 we will be able to inform the International Monetary Fund about the fulfillment of all conditions. In this case, we will be able to sign a new program with the IMF in early December," Chicu said at a briefing.

In July, the IMF and the Moldovan authorities reached a preliminary agreement on a new three-year cooperation program, under which the republic will be able to receive $558 million in loans as part of an economic reform plan for the country.

The leader of the IMF mission in Chisinau said back then that the new arrangements would help maintain Moldova's macroeconomic stability, provide an anchor for authorities' policies to support the post-pandemic recovery and catalyze external financing from other donors.

The previous three-year cooperation program between Moldova and the IMF expired in March.

Related Topics

IMF Prime Minister Chisinau Moldova March July November December All From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat calls herself “cold Mamacitaa”

12 minutes ago

European stock markets rally at open after Biden w ..

45 seconds ago

Attacker Who Killed 3 Servicemen in Russia's Voron ..

47 seconds ago

Russian Prime Minister Suggests Aeroflot CEO Savel ..

10 minutes ago

Minerals-Rich Zambia Counts on Russian Expertise t ..

10 minutes ago

KPT shipping intelligence report

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.