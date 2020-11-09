Moldovan Prime Minister Hopes to Sign New Cooperation Program With IMF in Early December

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu expressed hope on Monday to sign a new three-year cooperation program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in early December.

"I hope that by November 20 we will be able to inform the International Monetary Fund about the fulfillment of all conditions. In this case, we will be able to sign a new program with the IMF in early December," Chicu said at a briefing.

In July, the IMF and the Moldovan authorities reached a preliminary agreement on a new three-year cooperation program, under which the republic will be able to receive $558 million in loans as part of an economic reform plan for the country.

The leader of the IMF mission in Chisinau said back then that the new arrangements would help maintain Moldova's macroeconomic stability, provide an anchor for authorities' policies to support the post-pandemic recovery and catalyze external financing from other donors.

The previous three-year cooperation program between Moldova and the IMF expired in March.