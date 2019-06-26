Moldovan Prime Minister, IMF Delegation Discuss Resumption of Cooperation, Financing

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu has met with a delegation of the International Monetary Fund ( IMF ) mission to assess the possibility of resuming cooperation and financing program, the Moldovan government said in a press release on Wednesday.

The IMF mission arrived in Chisinau earlier in the day for an assessment visit, which will last until July 10. The IMF suspended external financing program for Moldova in 2018, citing the government's failure to fight corruption and implement structural reforms.

"The head of the IMF mission, Ruben Atoyan, said that the International Monetary Fund had quite attentively monitored the situation in Moldova and that the Fund showed full openness to help Moldova.

... The resumption of the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund and implementation of the provisions of the memorandum of economic and financial policies will allow Moldova receiving the last two installments of the financing programme on behalf of the Fund, worth about 66 million Dollars," the government said in a statement.

During the meeting, Sandu also said she planned to create an independent anti-corruption prosecutor's office. According to the prime minister, she has the political will to ensure that public institutions are free from corrupt officials and operate effectively.