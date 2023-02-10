Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita Announces Resignation

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita announced on Friday her resignation.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, Moldovan ministers urgently gathered on Friday for a meeting in the presidential administration without announcing the agenda.

All members of the parliamentary faction of the Party of Action and Solidarity also took part in the meeting.

"After a year and a half at the head of this government, it is time to announce my resignation from this position," Gavrilita told reporters.

The government of Moldova enjoyed support from international partners, but did not see similar support from the country's population, she added.