Moldovan Prime Minister Resigns

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 03:06 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu announced on Wednesday that he is resigning.

"I have discussed with the country's government steps that are necessary for holding early parliamentary elections. This is vital for solving major problems that the country faces. Therefore, I have offered my resignation and government dissolution," Chicu said at a briefing.

