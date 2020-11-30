Moldovan Prime Minister Says Hospitals Nearly Full as COVID-19 Cases Surge

Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu said on Monday that hospitals in the republic were almost full, and there was a lack of medical personnel, due to an increase in COVID-19 cases

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu said on Monday that hospitals in the republic were almost full, and there was a lack of medical personnel, due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

On Sunday, Moldova recorded a single-day increase of 1,165 coronavirus cases.

"At this stage, we feel pressured by the situation in the medical sphere, as there is almost no beds left in hospitals. We are going to provide several dozen more beds in hospitals but the number is limited because otherwise, there will not be enough personnel. We can find rooms, beds and equipment, but there will be no more doctors," Chicu said at a briefing.

Chicu called on citizens to be responsible in regard to following the protective measures that were introduced in the country last week due to the increase of coronavirus cases.

Moldova has introduced a state of emergency in the health care sector starting on Monday that will last until January 15. Theaters, concert halls, cinemas, and nightclubs are closed in the country, while the catering establishments cannot work from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Residents of the country must wear masks indoors in public places, as well as in public transport. Chisinau residents have to wear masks even on the streets.

To date, Moldova has confirmed 107,017 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 2,290.