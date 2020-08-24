UrduPoint.com
Moldovan Prime Minister Says May Tighten COVID-19 Restrictions As Cases Continue To Grow

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 03:00 PM

Moldovan Prime Minister Says May Tighten COVID-19 Restrictions as Cases Continue to Grow

The Moldovan government may reimpose certain restriction measures as the number of COVID-19 infections in the country continues its upward trajectory, Prime Minister Ion Chicu said Monday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The Moldovan government may reimpose certain restriction measures as the number of COVID-19 infections in the country continues its upward trajectory, Prime Minister Ion Chicu said Monday.

"Last week, we had the largest number of new cases of coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, this is due to a total non-compliance with safety rules. If it continues at this pace, we will have to return some restrictions," Chicu said at a briefing.

The Moldovan health authorities have registered 33,478 cases of COVID-19 in total since March, with over 22,500 recoveries and 940 fatalities.

A state of emergency remains in place until August 31, with bans on public gatherings and mandatory wearing of masks on public transport and in indoor commercial spaces.

The government downgraded the state of emergency gradually over June and allowed businesses to reopen, as the economy suffered from a low number of jobs capable of remote work.

Despite this, the rate of infection in the country scarcely showed signs of slowing down, with the daily new cases count hovering around the 500 mark throughout last week.

