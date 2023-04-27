Moldovan Prime Minister Says to Fine People Wearing Ribbon of St. George on Victory Day

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) People wearing the black and orange ribbon of Saint George, a symbol of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany, will be fined on Victory Day, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean said on Thursday.

On April 11, the Constitutional Court of Moldova ruled that the ban on wearing and storing the black-and-orange Saint George ribbon, as well as the use of the symbols "V" and "Z," which have become the symbols of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, was introduced in accordance with the law, but punishment for their use can only be applied if they were used to justify or glorify military aggression and war crimes.

"The Ministry of Internal Affairs is preparing all the necessary regulations, then they will announce exactly how they will document and sanction those who do not comply with the law. I would like to note that the decision of the Constitutional Court is contradictory and does not change anything compared to May 9 last year. These symbols are prohibited, their use will be sanctioned," Recean told reporters.