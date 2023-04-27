UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Prime Minister Says To Fine People Wearing Ribbon Of St. George On Victory Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Moldovan Prime Minister Says to Fine People Wearing Ribbon of St. George on Victory Day

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) People wearing the black and orange ribbon of Saint George, a symbol of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany, will be fined on Victory Day, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean said on Thursday.

On April 11, the Constitutional Court of Moldova ruled that the ban on wearing and storing the black-and-orange Saint George ribbon, as well as the use of the symbols "V" and "Z," which have become the symbols of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, was introduced in accordance with the law, but punishment for their use can only be applied if they were used to justify or glorify military aggression and war crimes.

"The Ministry of Internal Affairs is preparing all the necessary regulations, then they will announce exactly how they will document and sanction those who do not comply with the law. I would like to note that the decision of the Constitutional Court is contradictory and does not change anything compared to May 9 last year. These symbols are prohibited, their use will be sanctioned," Recean told reporters.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Germany Orange George Moldova April May All Court

Recent Stories

Arabian Travel Market to welcome over 2,000 exhibi ..

Arabian Travel Market to welcome over 2,000 exhibitors, representatives from mor ..

3 minutes ago
 FAB reports net profit of AED 3.9 bn in Q1 2023

FAB reports net profit of AED 3.9 bn in Q1 2023

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah celebrates winners of SAAC

Sharjah celebrates winners of SAAC

18 minutes ago
 VAT refunds now available for operating mosques

VAT refunds now available for operating mosques

18 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD&#039;s Q1 2023 profit doubled to a re ..

Emirates NBD&#039;s Q1 2023 profit doubled to a record AED 6 billion

33 minutes ago
 realme 11 Pro Series 5G Confirms its Launch with a ..

Realme 11 Pro Series 5G Confirms its Launch with a Brand-new Master Design

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.