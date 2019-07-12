Moldovan Prime Minister Says Wants to Talk to Saakashvili About Justice System Reforms

Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu has said that she would like to consult with former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili about reforms in Moldova's justice system, adding that Chisinau was already holding negotiations with experts who worked under the former head of state

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu has said that she would like to consult with former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili about reforms in Moldova 's justice system, adding that Chisinau was already holding negotiations with experts who worked under the former head of state.

Saakashvili previously voiced support for Sandu's government and said that he was ready to help and share his experience with Moldovan officials.

"We are negotiating with experts who worked under Saakashvili. We are developing projects to reform the justice system. Mr. Saakashvili is now participating in the election campaign in Ukraine, and he is very busy, but we will have conversations on this issue by late August," the prime minister said in an interview with Cotidianul newspaper.

According to the prime minister, there is not enough money in the budget to invite an expert team to Moldova, but she still expects to get help from international partners.

Saakashvili served as Georgian president for two consecutive terms in 2008-2013. After the end of his mandate, several criminal cases have been launched into the former head of state, including in relation to the misappropriation of public funds and abuse of power. In some cases, Saakashvili has already been sentenced to jail time in absentia.

In 2015, then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko appointed Saakashvili the governor of the southwestern Ukrainian region of Odessa. In November 2016, Poroshenko dismissed the former president from the post, arguing that he not only failed to fulfill his promises regarding the region's development, but even worsened the economic situation there.