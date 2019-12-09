Moldovan Prime Minister to Hold Talks With Council of Europe Chief in Strasbourg Dec 16

Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu announced on Monday that he was going to meet with the secretary general of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejcinovic Buric, at the organization's headquarters in France on December 16

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu announced on Monday that he was going to meet with the secretary general of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejcinovic Buric, at the organization's headquarters in France on December 16.

"On December 16, I will go to Strasbourg to meet with the secretary general of the Council of Europe.

We will focus on justice system reform and human rights," Chicu said at a briefing.

He added that before the visit, he was planning to attend a meeting of the prime ministers of the GUAM Organization for Democracy and Economic Development. Chicu will also hold bilateral talks with his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksiy Honcharuk, in Kiev on Thursday.

GUAM is a regional organization established in 1997 by four post-Soviet republics - Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Moldova.