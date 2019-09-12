Moldovan Prime Minister to Visit Moscow on Thursday to Discuss Economy, Gas

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Moldova's head of government Maia Sandu will pay an official visit to Moscow on Thursday to discuss economic relations and gas supplies with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

Sandu, who only recently spearheaded a new government following months of political instability, favors normalizing relations with Russia, particularly when it comes to trade and energy.

The heads of governments will focus on the topics of trade as well as issues related to gas and prices within the next contract.