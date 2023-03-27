Moldovan Prime Minister, US Trade Official Discuss Ways to Boost Bilateral Trade

Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean and US Deputy Trade Representative Jayme White discussed ways to increase trade between the two countries and boost US investments in Moldova, the Moldovan government said on Monday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean and US Deputy Trade Representative Jayme White discussed ways to increase trade between the two countries and boost US investments in Moldova, the Moldovan government said on Monday.

The US official arrived in Moldova earlier in the day as the head of the US delegation to the meeting of the joint Moldova-US committee on trade and economic cooperation scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

"The need for economic consolidation, increasing exports of domestic goods to the US market were emphasized during the meeting. In particular, the issue of attracting US investors in Moldova was discussed," the government said in a statement.

The Moldovan cabinet is making every effort to create favorable conditions for foreign investors, according to Dorin Recean.

"There are many opportunities (to increase trade and investment) in various areas, ranging from agriculture, art industry, research, innovations to medical industry and the IT sector," the prime minister said in the statement.

White assured the meeting that the two countries were open and ready to intensify their bilateral trade relations.

The US ranked 17th among the Moldova's main trade partners in 2021, accounting for 1.9% of the country's total trade, according to the Moldovan Embassy in the US.