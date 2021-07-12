Moldovan Pro-President Party Edges Ahead in Tight Race - First Official Data

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Moldova's Action and Solidarity Party took the lead in the snap parliamentary elections on Sunday after the Central Electoral Commission processed 25% of the vote.

Action and Solidarity, founded by incumbent President Maia Sandu, was shown to lead with 39.97% of the vote. The opposition Communists and Socialists bloc was a close second with 33.97%.