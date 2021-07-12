Moldovan Pro-President Party Expands Lead Over Leftist Bloc

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Moldova's Action and Solidarity Party expanded the lead in the snap parliamentary elections on Sunday after the Central Electoral Commission processed 50% of the vote.

Action and Solidarity, founded by incumbent President Maia Sandu, was shown to lead with 45.31% of the vote.

The opposition Communists and Socialists bloc came second with 31.87%.

Igor Dodon, a former Moldovan president and the leader of the Party of Socialists who formed an electoral bloc with Communists in spring, said the two parties would continue working as one.

The EU-skeptic Sor Party finished third with 8.13% of the vote and is the only other party projected to make it into the eastern European nation's 101-seat parliament.