UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan Pro-President PAS Party Ahead In Sunday Elections With 47% - Electoral Commission

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 02:20 AM

Moldovan Pro-President PAS Party Ahead in Sunday Elections With 47% - Electoral Commission

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Moldova's Action and Solidarity Party (PAS) is ahead in the snap parliamentary elections held on Sunday, the Central Electoral Commission said after counting around 90 percent of the ballots.

Action and Solidarity, founded by incumbent President Maia Sandu, has 47 percent of the votes, while the opposition Communists and Socialists bloc is second with 31.

38 percent. The eurosceptic Sor Party is third with 6.67 percent.

The turnout at the Sunday elections was more than 48 percent.

Related Topics

Moldova Sunday Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Tunisian President&#039 ..

2 hours ago

Sharaka supports private sector in Abu Dhabi settl ..

2 hours ago

Four international organisations rank UAE among to ..

3 hours ago

Saeed Al Tayer briefed on Al Jalila Foundation’s ..

4 hours ago

RTA publishes Dubai Delivery Services Management M ..

4 hours ago

Four-day holiday for Eid Al Adha for public sector

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.