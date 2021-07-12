Moldovan Pro-President PAS Party Ahead in Sunday Elections With 47% - Electoral Commission

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Moldova's Action and Solidarity Party (PAS) is ahead in the snap parliamentary elections held on Sunday, the Central Electoral Commission said after counting around 90 percent of the ballots.

Action and Solidarity, founded by incumbent President Maia Sandu, has 47 percent of the votes, while the opposition Communists and Socialists bloc is second with 31.

38 percent. The eurosceptic Sor Party is third with 6.67 percent.

The turnout at the Sunday elections was more than 48 percent.