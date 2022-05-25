UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Prosecutors Accuse Dodon Of High Treason - Lawyer

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2022 | 08:10 PM

The prosecutor's office of Moldova has charged Igor Dodon, the country's former president, with four counts, including high treason, lawyer Maksim Legedinsky told Sputnik on Wednesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) The prosecutor's office of Moldova has charged Igor Dodon, the country's former president, with four counts, including high treason, lawyer Maksim Legedinsky told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office today officially charged Dodon with four counts, including corruption and treason," the lawyer said.

More Stories From World

