Moldovan Prosecutors Accuse Dodon of High Treason - Lawyer

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) The prosecutor's office of Moldova has charged Igor Dodon, the country's former president, with four counts, including high treason, lawyer Maksim Legedinsky told Sputnik on Wednesday.

