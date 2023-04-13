(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) Moldovan prosecutors said on Thursday they could not confirm claims by Shor deputy leader Marina Tauber that the government was plotting a "provocation" on the border with the breakaway Transnistria region.

"Marina Tauber's claims about a planned military provocation in close proximity to Transnistria have not been confirmed," the chief prosecutor's office said on social media.

The lawmaker has repeatedly accused the Moldovan government of plotting to stage a "provocation" on April 17, drawing criticism from the government and threats of legal action from state prosecutors.

Transnistria broke away from the Eastern European country in 1990 but Moldova continues to lay claims to the territory, wedged in between its mainland and Ukraine. A series of explosions hit the region last May, prompting it to raise its terror alert level to "red."

On Tuesday, Transnistrian Foreign Minister Vitaly Ignatiev told Sputnik that the breakaway republic was concerned about the new drills being carried out by the Moldovan army near the security zone on the border.