CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Supporters and members of the Moldovan opposition Sor party are picketing the parliament building on Monday, demanding the appointment of party leader Ilan Shor, as the country's prime minister, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Several hundred people, including civil activists, lawmakers and members of the Sor party, protested on Monday near the parliament building. They criticized the government of Natalia Gavrilita, accusing it of being unable to cope with inflation, and the economic and energy crises. The protesters demand the cabinet's resignation and Ilan Shor's appointment as prime minister.

"Shor presented a real plan for the country's development, he clearly outlined the steps, actions, and most importantly, he found potential investments that will be attracted to the republic's economy. We want to see Shor as prime minister, while the government of Gavrilita should resign," the Sor party's founder and honorary chairman, Valery Klimenko, told Sputnik.

The Sor party, in cooperation with the Communist Party, has been staging protests in Chisinau since mid-September. Moldova's opposition has repeatedly accused the government of failing to cope with the economic crisis and record levels of inflation. They also criticized the government for its unwillingness to negotiate better gas prices with Russia and for putting political pressure on opponents.

On December 7, Ыhor said that he had reached an agreement with foreign investors who were ready to invest 10 billion Euros ($10.5 billion) in the republic's economy. The politician had to leave Moldova after the government initiated a criminal case against him. After the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity came to power, he was deprived of parliamentary immunity on suspicion of money laundering and large-scale fraud.