UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan Public Sector Workers Will Not Face Delays In Wages Due To Crisis - Speaker

Umer Jamshaid 13 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 11:30 PM

Moldovan Public Sector Workers Will Not Face Delays in Wages Due to Crisis - Speaker

Moldovan public sector employees will not face delays in receiving wages due to unstable political situation in the country, the parliament speaker, Zinaida Greceanii, told Sputnik Moldova

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Moldovan public sector employees will not face delays in receiving wages due to unstable political situation in the country, the parliament speaker, Zinaida Greceanii, told Sputnik Moldova.

"Those specialists, who work in the Ministry of Finance, will not allow the work of the State Treasury to be blocked, so that the money will not go to the local authorities or other state institutions. There are people who administer this process, they must ensure all this," Greceanii said.

According to the parliament speaker, there are currently no delays in wages. She expressed confidence that this would not happen.

The political crisis started in Moldova after February's indecisive parliamentary elections, in which neither party gained a majority of votes. Under the Moldovan Constitution, the parties had no more than 90 days or three months after the validation of final electoral results to decide on a new government, otherwise, the country's president would be obliged to dissolve the legislature and call a new vote.

The Party of Socialists, which supports closer ties with Russia, and right-wing pro-European ACUM bloc signed a cooperation agreement on June 8 to form a new government, but, according to the Democratic Party of Moldova (DPM), the agreement came one day past the deadline.

After President Igor Dodon refused to prorogue parliament, the DPM then turned to the Constitutional Court, which backed the Democrats, ruling on June 9 to temporarily transfer Dodon's powers to former Prime Minister Pavel Filip, who later issued an order dissolving the legislature and calling snap elections.

Dodon, in turn, declared on Tuesday Filip's order null and void.

The DPM already tried to convince the Socialists and ACUM to engage in talks on Monday but the two other parties told the Democrats to take their seats in lawfully formed parliament.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Parliament Vote Moldova Money February June Democrats All Government Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Faryal Talpur remanded to NAB custody for 9 days

8 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan Hold Brief Conversation Before Star ..

15 minutes ago

Supreme Court (SC) clarifies news item regarding p ..

15 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhry responds after being called out for ..

27 minutes ago

Myanmar doctor-turned-model hits back at ban over ..

15 minutes ago

UAE, India to renegotiate bilateral air service ag ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.