Moldovan Public Sector Workers Will Not Face Delays in Wages Due to Crisis - Speaker

Moldovan public sector employees will not face delays in receiving wages due to unstable political situation in the country, the parliament speaker, Zinaida Greceanii, told Sputnik Moldova

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Moldovan public sector employees will not face delays in receiving wages due to unstable political situation in the country, the parliament speaker, Zinaida Greceanii, told Sputnik Moldova

"Those specialists, who work in the Ministry of Finance, will not allow the work of the State Treasury to be blocked, so that the money will not go to the local authorities or other state institutions. There are people who administer this process, they must ensure all this," Greceanii said.

According to the parliament speaker, there are currently no delays in wages. She expressed confidence that this would not happen.

The political crisis started in Moldova after February's indecisive parliamentary elections, in which neither party gained a majority of votes. Under the Moldovan Constitution, the parties had no more than 90 days or three months after the validation of final electoral results to decide on a new government, otherwise, the country's president would be obliged to dissolve the legislature and call a new vote.

The Party of Socialists, which supports closer ties with Russia, and right-wing pro-European ACUM bloc signed a cooperation agreement on June 8 to form a new government, but, according to the Democratic Party of Moldova (DPM), the agreement came one day past the deadline.

After President Igor Dodon refused to prorogue parliament, the DPM then turned to the Constitutional Court, which backed the Democrats, ruling on June 9 to temporarily transfer Dodon's powers to former Prime Minister Pavel Filip, who later issued an order dissolving the legislature and calling snap elections.

Dodon, in turn, declared on Tuesday Filip's order null and void.

The DPM already tried to convince the Socialists and ACUM to engage in talks on Monday but the two other parties told the Democrats to take their seats in lawfully formed parliament.