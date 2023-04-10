Moldovan Report on Preparations for EU Accession to Be Submitted Within 2 Weeks - Minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Moldova will submit to the European Commission a report on preparations for entering the European Union within two weeks, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said on Monday.

"A significant part of our diplomats, as well as colleagues from all ministries, are fully prepared to write a report on preparations for European integration, which we are going to send to the European Commission in less than two weeks," Popescu told Radio Moldova.

The foreign minister added that 33 working groups had been created to prepare the country for accession negotiations.

Last March, Moldovan President Maia Sandu signed an application for the country's accession to the EU. On June 23, the heads of state and government of EU countries at the summit in Brussels approved granting Ukraine and Moldova the status of candidates to join the bloc. The European Commission instructed the Moldovan government to fulfill nine conditions to enter the EU.