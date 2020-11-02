Moldovan Rights Activists Claim Dozens of Violations During Presidential Vote

The Promo-LEX non-governmental organization shared on Monday its records of violations spotted during the first round of the presidential election in Moldova, including a breach of social distancing

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The Promo-LEX non-governmental organization shared on Monday its records of violations spotted during the first round of the presidential election in Moldova, including a breach of social distancing.

Moldova held a presidential vote on Sunday. The election was recognized valid once the voter turnout reached the threshold of 33.3 percent. Former Prime Minister Maia Sandu won the first round with 36.1 percent of the vote, followed by incumbent President Igor Dodon with 32.6 percent of the vote. They will now meet in the runoff on November 15.

"[We registered] 11 instances of a coordinated transfer of voters [to the polling stations], which means that there could be no less than 37 such cases nationwide," Promo-LEX spokesperson Pavel Postica told journalists.

Among other violations spotted by the NGO were seven instances of campaign materials installed within 100 meters (330 feet) from a given polling station, 36 instances of people taking photos of ballots and 37 instances of breach of social distancing.

Additionally, some polling stations were not fully accessible to persons with disabilities and some had issues with sufficient heating, the NGO representative said.

According to Postica, Promo-LEX had 608 observers scattered across some of the polling stations and extrapolated their findings to the scale of all polling stations.