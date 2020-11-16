Moldovan Rights Activists Report Voting Irregularities During Presidential Election

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) The Promo-LEX non-governmental organization shared on Monday its observations on instances of violations during the presidential election in Moldova as well as irregularities in vote tabulation after the election.

"Unfortunately, there was a shortage of ballots at some polling stations abroad, so voters had to travel large distances to cast their votes. This was time-consuming, and not all voters had the opportunity to do it," Promo-LEX spokesman Pavel Postica said at a [press] briefing.

According to Postica, Promo-LEX had observers present at over 600 polling stations inside the country and extrapolated their findings to the scale of all polling stations. There was a total of more than 2,000 polling stations in Moldova.

At least 191 polling stations had issues with heating; not all polling stations duly checked temperature of voters upon entry; and there were cases of attempts to take pictures of the voting ballots and also cases of obstruction of observers, according to the Promo-LEX spokesperson.

"Access to persons with disabilities was arranged at 242 polling stations, which means that there could be 771 such polling stations across the country," Postica said.

The spokesman also reported noticing cases when voters were transported to polling stations from Transnistria, a breakaway unrecognized republic inside Moldova on the border with Ukraine. He said these were among the stations with the highest activity.

Moldova held a presidential vote on November 1 and a runoff on Sunday. Former Prime Minster Maia Sandu won against the incumbent president, Igor Dodon, with 57.8 percent of the vote against 42.2 percent.