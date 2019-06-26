Moldovan, Romanian Presidents Discuss Improving Bilateral Relations

Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Wednesday he had discussed in a phone conversation with his Romanian counterpart, Klaus Iohannis, the possibility of enhancing bilateral relations

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Wednesday he had discussed in a phone conversation with his Romanian counterpart, Klaus Iohannis, the possibility of enhancing bilateral relations.

"I had a phone conversation with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis. We discussed the full agenda of bilateral relations, stressing the need to enhance them ...

I am convinced that our strategic dialogue will gain new momentum now that a new parliamentary majority and government have been formed in Moldova," Dodon posted on his Facebook account.

Dodon also stressed that Romania was Moldova's leading trade partner and invited Iohannis to pay an official visit to Chisinau.

Between January and April, trade between the two countries reached $513.9 million, with Romanian imports to Moldova totaling $255.6 million and Moldovan exports to Romania amounting to $258.3 million, according to the Moldovan State Statistics bureau.