Moldovan Ruling Party Awaits Trial Of Former President Dodon - Parliament Speaker

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Moldovan Ruling Party Awaits Trial of Former President Dodon - Parliament Speaker

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2022) The Moldovan political Party of Action and Solidarity is awaiting a trial in the case of the former president Igor Dodon, parliament speaker Igor Grosu said on Sunday.

"In the matter of Dodon's arrest, we are talking exclusively about the fight against corruption. We expect a full-fledged investigation, followed by a trial, and do not intend to hide anything in this case related to Dodon," Grosu said.

On Thursday, a Chisinau court ruled to place Dodon, who is accused of high treason and corruption, under house arrest for 30 days.

The former Moldovan president regard the actions of the authorities as political pressure, the purpose of which is to weaken the opposition amid the growing protest wave in the country.

In 2020, former lawmaker Iurie Renita published a video in which Dodon, who served as the president at the time, met with then-leader of the Democratic Party Plahotniuc, and his deputy. In the video, Dodon received a package from Plahotniuc, which, according to Renita, contained a large amount of money. The meeting took place in June 2019, a few days before Plahotniuc left the country.

