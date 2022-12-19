Moldovan Security Council Accuses Russia of Preparing Attack on Republic in 2023

The head of Security and Intelligence Service of Moldova, Alexandru Musteata, claimed on Monday that Russia allegedly plans to invade the territory of the republic in early 2023, but did not provide any evidence.

"The question is not whether the Russian Federation will launch a new offensive on the territory of Moldova, but when it will happen: either at the beginning of the year, in January-February or later � in March-April. But, judging by the information we have, the Russian Federation intends to go further," Musteata told the TVR Moldova broadcaster.

The official believes that the purpose of these actions will be unification with Transnistria, adding that although the "risk of the attack is high," he does not know if it will be limited to the territory of the region.