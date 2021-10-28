Moldovan Security Council Asks to Provide Hospitals With Alternative Electricity Sources

The Moldovan Security Council made a request to provide hospitals with alternative electricity sources and optimize the use of electricity in governmental buildings, President Maia Sandu said on Thursday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) The Moldovan Security Council made a request to provide hospitals with alternative electricity sources and optimize the use of electricity in governmental buildings, President Maia Sandu said on Thursday.

"At a meeting of the Supreme Security Council, we decided to recommend the Emergency Situations Commission to provide hospitals with alternative sources of electricity. Implement measures to optimize the use of electricity in government agencies," Sandu told the council meeting.