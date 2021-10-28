UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Security Council Asks To Provide Hospitals With Alternative Electricity Sources

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 08:50 PM

The Moldovan Security Council made a request to provide hospitals with alternative electricity sources and optimize the use of electricity in governmental buildings, President Maia Sandu said on Thursday

"At a meeting of the Supreme Security Council, we decided to recommend the Emergency Situations Commission to provide hospitals with alternative sources of electricity. Implement measures to optimize the use of electricity in government agencies," Sandu told the council meeting.

